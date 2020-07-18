Drawing a circle inside a square

HTML & CSS
Adding a "hint" button to puzzle

How do you draw a circle inside of the squares in Post 2?
Adding a "hint" button to puzzle
Codepen does that sometimes. Just refresh your browser and it should load.

Inside which squares.? The crossword or the hint squares.

How big a circle and where is it to go? Or did you mean you want to change the square to a circle?

If so just use border-radius:50% on the element concerned.

Circle goes inside the hint squares,touching all sides like a jumble, its just for decoration

I forgot, even though the circle is inside the squares, the squares are still active and can accept input, backspace as before. The circle is just decorative.

I like the hint function that you provided earlier, just trying to think of other features to puzzle.