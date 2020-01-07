Draw scene inside div (Three.js)

Hi folks!

I’m trying to display a three.js scene inside a div in my html, but i can’t figure out how.

Here is a jsfiddle trying to replicate the issue : https://jsfiddle.net/qLc8e3fu/47/

So i want my three.js animation to appear in my <div id="canvas-projects"></div> , but my images don’t appear. If i put my section containing the <div id="canvas-projects"></div> as my first html element, it works fine and the images appears. But it’s supposed to be in the middle of my page. So my guess i that my positioning isn’t good somehow. But i can’t figure out how to make it work!

If anybody could take a look at this and help me, i’d be super greatful!

Here is my current javascript code :

const store = { ww: window.innerWidth, wh: window.innerHeight, isDevice: navigator.userAgent.match(/Android/i) || navigator.userAgent.match(/webOS/i) || navigator.userAgent.match(/iPhone/i) || navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i) || navigator.userAgent.match(/iPod/i) || navigator.userAgent.match(/BlackBerry/i) || navigator.userAgent.match(/Windows Phone/i) }; class Slider { constructor(el, opts = {}) { this.bindAll(); this.el = el; this.opts = Object.assign( { speed: 2, threshold: 50, ease: 0.075 }, opts ); this.ui = { items: this.el.querySelectorAll('.p-js-slide'), titles: document.querySelectorAll('.p-js-title'), lines: document.querySelectorAll('.p-js-progress-line') }; this.state = { target: 0, current: 0, currentRounded: 0, y: 0, on: { x: 0, y: 0 }, off: 0, progress: 0, diff: 0, max: 0, min: 0, snap: { points: [] }, flags: { dragging: false } }; this.items = []; this.events = { move: store.isDevice ? 'touchmove' : 'mousemove', up: store.isDevice ? 'touchend' : 'mouseup', down: store.isDevice ? 'touchstart' : 'mousedown' }; this.init(); } bindAll() { ['onDown', 'onMove', 'onUp'].forEach(fn => (this[fn] = this[fn].bind(this))); } init() { return gsap.utils.pipe(this.setup(), this.on()); } destroy() { this.off(); this.state = null; this.items = null; this.opts = null; this.ui = null; } on() { const { move, up, down } = this.events; window.addEventListener(down, this.onDown); window.addEventListener(move, this.onMove); window.addEventListener(up, this.onUp); } off() { const { move, up, down } = this.events; window.removeEventListener(down, this.onDown); window.removeEventListener(move, this.onMove); window.removeEventListener(up, this.onUp); } setup() { const { ww } = store; const state = this.state; const { items, titles } = this.ui; const { width: wrapWidth, left: wrapDiff } = this.el.getBoundingClientRect(); // Set bounding state.max = -(items[items.length - 1].getBoundingClientRect().right - wrapWidth - wrapDiff); state.min = 0; // Global timeline this.tl = gsap .timeline({ paused: true, defaults: { duration: 1, ease: 'linear' } }) .fromTo( '.p-js-progress-line-2', { scaleX: 1 }, { scaleX: 0, duration: 0.5, ease: 'power3' }, 0 ) .fromTo( '.p-js-titles', { yPercent: 0 }, { yPercent: -(100 - 100 / titles.length) }, 0 ) .fromTo( '.p-js-progress-line', { scaleX: 0 }, { scaleX: 1 }, 0 ); // Cache stuff for (let i = 0; i < items.length; i++) { const el = items[i]; const { left, right, width } = el.getBoundingClientRect(); // Create webgl plane const plane = new Plane(); plane.init(el); // Timeline that plays when visible const tl = gsap.timeline({ paused: true }).fromTo( plane.mat.uniforms.uScale, { value: 0.65 }, { value: 1, duration: 1, ease: 'linear' } ); // Push to cache this.items.push({ el, plane, left, right, width, min: left < ww ? ww * 0.775 : -(ww * 0.225 - wrapWidth * 0.2), max: left > ww ? state.max - ww * 0.775 : state.max + (ww * 0.225 - wrapWidth * 0.2), tl, out: false }); } } calc() { const state = this.state; state.current += (state.target - state.current) * this.opts.ease; state.currentRounded = Math.round(state.current * 100) / 100; state.diff = (state.target - state.current) * 0.0005; state.progress = gsap.utils.wrap(0, 1, state.currentRounded / state.max); this.tl && this.tl.progress(state.progress); } render() { this.calc(); this.transformItems(); } transformItems() { const { flags } = this.state; for (let i = 0; i < this.items.length; i++) { const item = this.items[i]; const { translate, isVisible, progress } = this.isVisible(item); item.plane.updateX(translate); item.plane.mat.uniforms.uVelo.value = this.state.diff; if (!item.out && item.tl) { item.tl.progress(progress); } if (isVisible || flags.resize) { item.out = false; } else if (!item.out) { item.out = true; } } } isVisible({ left, right, width, min, max }) { const { ww } = store; const { currentRounded } = this.state; const translate = gsap.utils.wrap(min, max, currentRounded); // console.log(translate); const threshold = this.opts.threshold; const start = left + translate; const end = right + translate; const isVisible = start < threshold + ww && end > -threshold; const progress = gsap.utils.clamp(0, 1, 1 - (translate + left + width) / (ww + width)); return { translate, isVisible, progress }; } clampTarget() { const state = this.state; state.target = gsap.utils.clamp(state.max, 0, state.target); } getPos({ changedTouches, clientX, clientY, target }) { const x = changedTouches ? changedTouches[0].clientX : clientX; const y = changedTouches ? changedTouches[0].clientY : clientY; return { x, y, target }; } onDown(e) { const { x, y } = this.getPos(e); const { flags, on } = this.state; flags.dragging = true; on.x = x; on.y = y; } onUp() { const state = this.state; state.flags.dragging = false; state.off = state.target; } onMove(e) { const { x, y } = this.getPos(e); const state = this.state; if (!state.flags.dragging) return; const { off, on } = state; const moveX = x - on.x; const moveY = y - on.y; if (Math.abs(moveX) > Math.abs(moveY) && e.cancelable) { e.preventDefault(); e.stopPropagation(); } state.target = off + moveX * this.opts.speed; } } /** */ /** * GL STUFF *** */ /** */ const backgroundCoverUv = ` (...) `; const vertexShader = ` (...) `; const fragmentShader = ` (...) `; const loader = new THREE.TextureLoader(); loader.crossOrigin = 'anonymous'; class Gl { constructor() { this.scene = new THREE.Scene(); this.camera = new THREE.OrthographicCamera( store.ww / -2, store.ww / 2, store.wh / 2, store.wh / -2, 1, 10 ); this.camera.lookAt(this.scene.position); this.camera.position.z = 1; this.renderer = new THREE.WebGLRenderer({ alpha: true, antialias: true }); this.renderer.setPixelRatio(1.5); this.renderer.setSize(store.ww, store.wh); this.renderer.setClearColor(0xffffff, 0); this.init(); } render() { this.renderer.render(this.scene, this.camera); } init() { const container = document.getElementById('canvas-projects'); const domEl = this.renderer.domElement; domEl.classList.add('dom-gl'); // document.body.appendChild(domEl); container.appendChild(domEl); } } class GlObject extends THREE.Object3D { init(el) { this.el = el; this.resize(); } resize() { this.rect = this.el.getBoundingClientRect(); const { left, top, width, height } = this.rect; this.pos = { x: left + width / 2 - store.ww / 2, y: top + height / 2 - store.wh / 2 }; this.position.y = this.pos.y; this.position.x = this.pos.x; this.updateX(); } updateX(current) { current && (this.position.x = current + this.pos.x); } } const planeGeo = new THREE.PlaneBufferGeometry(1, 1, 32, 32); const planeMat = new THREE.ShaderMaterial({ transparent: true, fragmentShader, vertexShader }); class Plane extends GlObject { init(el) { super.init(el); this.geo = planeGeo; this.mat = planeMat.clone(); this.mat.uniforms = { uTime: { value: 0 }, uTexture: { value: 0 }, uMeshSize: { value: new THREE.Vector2(this.rect.width, this.rect.height) }, uImageSize: { value: new THREE.Vector2(0, 0) }, uScale: { value: 0.75 }, uVelo: { value: 0 } }; this.img = this.el.querySelector('img'); this.texture = loader.load(this.img.src, texture => { texture.minFilter = THREE.LinearFilter; texture.generateMipmaps = false; this.mat.uniforms.uTexture.value = texture; this.mat.uniforms.uImageSize.value = [this.img.naturalWidth, this.img.naturalHeight]; }); this.mesh = new THREE.Mesh(this.geo, this.mat); this.mesh.scale.set(this.rect.width, this.rect.height, 1); this.add(this.mesh); gl.scene.add(this); } } /** */ /** * INIT STUFF *** */ /** */ const gl = new Gl(); const slider = new Slider(document.querySelector('.p-js-slider')); const tick = () => { gl.render(); slider.render(); }; gsap.ticker.add(tick);

Here is my html

(... bunch of other html sections) <section class="section section-larger section-more-projects" data-scroll-section> <div id="canvas-projects"></div> <div class="p-slider | p-js-drag-area"> (...) </div> <div class="p-titles"> (...) </div> <div class="p-progress"> (...) </div> </section> (... bunch of other html sections)

