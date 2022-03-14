Draw arrow with jCanvas

I need help to draw a big arrow pointing to two rectangle shapes and a square.
like the image below
Any help will be appreciated
jCanvas can draw arrows natively; what you’re trying to draw however is a shape. You would draw a path in the shape of the arrow, close it, and then fill it. Looking at the script, it doesnt look like jCanvas provides a simple method for doing that, so you’d have to rely on vanilla javascript manipulation of a canvas element.