Dragging and dropping multiple items

I have a simple drag and drop app on a codepen at https://codepen.io/gandalf458/pen/pogWdRx

It works fine, but if I change id="drag1" to class="drag1" in the HTML and #drag1 to .drag1 in the JS it stops working and I get an error: Uncaught TypeError: Failed to execute ‘appendChild’ on ‘Node’: parameter 1 is not of type ‘Node’.

It seemed like such an innocent change This was going to be the first step towards being able to drag multiple items - so I can give the puppies a bone each