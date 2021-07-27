Draggable Jquery not working in mobile

Hi can I ask some help please I can’t get to work the jquery draggable in mobile, when I tried to drag elements or the sortable element I can’t move, but it in web page it works fine. please help me
Thank you in advance.
Maybe something like this can help?
Thank you I think it’s working but I used other repo https://github.com/RWAP/jquery-ui-touch-punch,
