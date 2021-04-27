Draggable Jquery not working in mobile

JavaScript
Hi can I ask some help please I can’t get to work the jquery draggable in mobile, when I tried to drag elements or the sortable element I can’t move, but it in web page it works fine. please help me

Thank you in advance.

Maybe something like this can help?

Thank you I think it’s working but I used other repo https://github.com/RWAP/jquery-ui-touch-punch,

