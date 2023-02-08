Drag 'n Drop Multiple DIVs

Thanks ,
I am trying to turn a ‘Drag & Drop Single Div code’ into ‘DnD Multiple Divs code’ .
I like the ‘Single DnD Div Code’ very much because it is very fast .

The ‘who clicked me’ part works fine .

<script>
var e ;
var elmnt ;
var eventHold ;
var holdTargetId ;
var holdTarget ;
var theParent = document.querySelector("#elemContainer");
theParent.addEventListener("click", whoClickedMe, false);
function whoClickedMe(e) {
    if (e.target !== e.currentTarget) {
        var holdTarget = e.target.id;
        alert("He did = " + holdTarget);
	dragElement() ;		
    }
    e.stopPropagation();
}
</script>

But I’m stuck on the DnD part , how to call ‘function dragElement()’ , etc. .
Here is the original code: (and below that is the current Problem code .)

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<style>
#mydiv {
  position: absolute;
  z-index: 9;
  background-color: #f1f1f1;
  text-align: center;
  border: 1px solid #d3d3d3;
}
#mydivheader {
  padding: 10px;
  cursor: move;
  z-index: 10;
  background-color: #2196F3;
  color: #fff;
}
</style>
<body>
<h1>Draggable DIV Element</h1>
<p>Click and hold the mouse button down while moving the DIV element</p>
<div id="mydiv">
  <div id="mydivheader">Click here to move</div>
  <p>Move</p>
  <p>this</p>
  <p>DIV</p>
</div>
<script>
//Make the DIV element draggagle:
dragElement(document.getElementById("mydiv"));
function dragElement(elmnt) {
  var pos1 = 0, pos2 = 0, pos3 = 0, pos4 = 0;
  if (document.getElementById(elmnt.id + "header")) {
    /* if present, the header is where you move the DIV from:*/
    document.getElementById(elmnt.id + "header").onmousedown = dragMouseDown;
  } else {
    /* otherwise, move the DIV from anywhere inside the DIV:*/
    elmnt.onmousedown = dragMouseDown;
  }
  function dragMouseDown(e) {
    e = e || window.event;
    e.preventDefault();
    // get the mouse cursor position at startup:
    pos3 = e.clientX;
    pos4 = e.clientY;
    document.onmouseup = closeDragElement;
    // call a function whenever the cursor moves:
    document.onmousemove = elementDrag;
  }
  function elementDrag(e) {
    e = e || window.event;
    e.preventDefault();
    // calculate the new cursor position:
    pos1 = pos3 - e.clientX;
    pos2 = pos4 - e.clientY;
    pos3 = e.clientX;
    pos4 = e.clientY;
    // set the element's new position:
    elmnt.style.top = (elmnt.offsetTop - pos2) + "px";
    elmnt.style.left = (elmnt.offsetLeft - pos1) + "px";
  }
  function closeDragElement() {
    /* stop moving when mouse button is released:*/
    document.onmouseup = null;
    document.onmousemove = null;
  }
}
</script>
</body>
</html>

Here is the problem code:
Here are the Errors:

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot set properties of undefined (setting 'onmousedown') at dragElement (DnD-Multiple-DIVs.html:66:22) at HTMLDivElement.whoClickedMe

// line# 52: dragElement() ;
// line# 66 elmnt.onmousedown = dragMouseDown;

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html><head><meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=windows-1252">
<style>
img {
    margin: 5px;
    padding: 5px 8px;
    outline: none;
    border: none;
    color: white;
    font-size: 1em;
}

div:hover {
//    background-color: #ffa000;
    cursor: pointer;
}

#result {
  border:1px solid; 
  display:inline-block;
  margin:5px;
/*   padding:5px; */
}
</style>
</head>
<body>

<div id="elemContainer" style="position: absolute;  width: 1420px; height: 750px;  display:inline-block; ">

  <div class="item" id="elem1" draggable="true" style="border-radius: 50%; width:32px; height:32px; position: relative; float:left; left: 30%; top:0; background-color: #FF0004;">&nbsp;1</div>
 
 <div class="item" id="elem2" draggable="true" style="border-radius: 50%; width:32px; height:32px; position: relative; float:left; left: 31%;  top: 0; background-color: #FE8E05;">&nbsp;2</div>
 
 </div>  <!--   id="elemContainer"  -->

<div id="result">result = </div>

<script>
var e ;
var elmnt ;
var eventHold ;
var holdTargetId ;
var holdTarget ;

var theParent = document.querySelector("#elemContainer");
theParent.addEventListener("click", whoClickedMe, false);
 
function whoClickedMe(e) {
    if (e.target !== e.currentTarget) {
        var holdTarget = e.target.id;
        alert("He did = " + holdTarget);
	dragElement() ;		
    }
    e.stopPropagation();
}
</script>

<script>
function dragElement() {
console.log("function dragElement(holdTarget = "  + holdTargetId) ;
  elmnt = holdTarget ;

//  var savedTargetId = event.target.id ;
  var pos1 = 0, pos2 = 0, pos3 = 0, pos4 = 0;

   elmnt.onmousedown = dragMouseDown;  
}

  function dragMouseDown(e) {
    e = e || window.event;
    e.preventDefault();
	
console.log("function dragMouseDown(e)") ;

    // get the mouse cursor position at startup:
    pos3 = e.clientX;
    pos4 = e.clientY;
    document.onmouseup = closeDragElement;
    // call a function whenever the cursor moves:
    document.onmousemove = elementDrag;
  }

  function elementDrag(e) {
    e = e || window.event;
    e.preventDefault();
//console.log("function elementDrag(e)") ;

    // calculate the new cursor position:
    pos1 = pos3 - e.clientX;
    pos2 = pos4 - e.clientY;
    pos3 = e.clientX;
    pos4 = e.clientY;
    // set the element's new position:
    elmnt.style.top = (elmnt.offsetTop - pos2) + "px";
    elmnt.style.left = (elmnt.offsetLeft - pos1) + "px";
  }

  function closeDragElement() {
    /* stop moving when mouse button is released:*/
//console.log("function closeDragElement()")
    document.onmouseup = null;
    document.onmousemove = null;
  }
</script>

</body></html>

Thank you for your Help.