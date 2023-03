Hi

We sell furniture online. We want the ability to allows customers to specify their floor dimensions and then drag/drop our sofas onto their floorplan to see how much space our sofas/tables take up.

I dont want anything complicated, just a rectangle that the user specifies the dimensions of, and can then drag up to 10 shapes (our range of sofas/tables) into the rectangle.

How can this be done? Has someone done similar before?

Thanks