Drag&Drop positioning problems , 1) , 2)?

Hello ,
Here is my example:
https://vmars.us/ShowMe/Fretboard-Forum.html
I having 2 problems
-
I want DCDCDC-Box.png to be positioned below the the GuitarfretboardGrayRed.png image .
-
When I drag a ball onto fretboard , I want it to stop-in-place for mouseup event .
Here is my code:
Drag and drop body { display: flex; } #container { display: flex; flex-direction: column; } #ground { width: 100vw; height: 50vh; display: flex; order: 2; }
#pond {
width: 100vw;
height: 50vh;
display: flex;
background-image: url(“https://vmars.us/ShowMe/GuitarfretboardGrayRed.png”);
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: cover;
z-index: 0
}
#grass {
width: 400px;
height: 400px;
display: flex;
background-color: green;
background-image: url(“https://vmars.us/ShowMe/DCDCDC-Box.png”);
z-index: 2
}
.frog {
height: 56px;
width: 56px;
z-index: 3;
}
.duck {
height: 56px;
width: 56px;
z-index: 3;
}
and
function allowDrop(event) {
event.preventDefault();
}
function drag(event) {
event.dataTransfer.setData(“text”, event.target.id);
}
function drop(event) {
event.preventDefault();
var data = event.dataTransfer.getData(“text”);
event.target.appendChild(document.getElementById(data));
}
Thanks for your help…