Drag&Drop positioning problems , 1) , 2)?

Hello ,

Here is my example:

https://vmars.us/ShowMe/Fretboard-Forum.html

I having 2 problems

I want DCDCDC-Box.png to be positioned below the the GuitarfretboardGrayRed.png image . When I drag a ball onto fretboard , I want it to stop-in-place for mouseup event .

Here is my code:

Drag and drop body { display: flex; } #container { display: flex; flex-direction: column; } #ground { width: 100vw; height: 50vh; display: flex; order: 2; } #pond {

width: 100vw;

height: 50vh;

display: flex;

background-image: url(“https://vmars.us/ShowMe/GuitarfretboardGrayRed.png”);

background-repeat: no-repeat;

background-size: cover;

z-index: 0

}

#grass {

width: 400px;

height: 400px;

display: flex;

background-color: green;

background-image: url(“https://vmars.us/ShowMe/DCDCDC-Box.png”);

z-index: 2

} .frog {

height: 56px;

width: 56px;

z-index: 3;

}

.duck {

height: 56px;

width: 56px;

z-index: 3;

}





and

function allowDrop(event) {

event.preventDefault();

} function drag(event) {

event.dataTransfer.setData(“text”, event.target.id);

} function drop(event) {

event.preventDefault();

var data = event.dataTransfer.getData(“text”);

event.target.appendChild(document.getElementById(data));

}

Thanks for your help…