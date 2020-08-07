Drag a svg element and save new positions

I have a page where im trying to perform a drag/drop function on a rect

image1790×608 32.3 KB

Problem is, when I’m done dragging and a javascript function is run to save a few variables and submit a form

        function endDrag(evt) {
          selectedElement = false;
  
            var coord = getMousePosition(evt);
		  //console.log("x: "+ Math.floor(coord.x - offset.x));
		  //console.log("y: "+ Math.floor(coord.y - offset.y));
		  document.getElementById("x_coord").value = Math.floor(coord.x - offset.x);
		  document.getElementById("y_coord").value = Math.floor(coord.y - offset.y);
		  document.getElementById("height").value = document.getElementById('moving_device').getAttribute("height");
		  document.getElementById("to_rack_slots").value = 45;
		  document.getElementById("New_Position").submit(); 
	
  }

The resulting page (after I drag the element onto the other rack)

image1792×418 21.8 KB

but if I try again
image1860×519 28.4 KB

the element was dragged to just about the same position, so why are the coordinates so different?
I dont knoww why the y_coord is negative.

(I’ve moved this to the Javascript section as, on first glance, I can’t see any PHP content).

Well for starters, i would discourage the use of free-dragging, as it will only lead to misery when you try to add collision detection.

We’re kind of reinventing the D3 wheel here, but lets put some things in perspective.

Is your window in the exact same place? What defines getMousePosition?
Why are we using the mouse position at all? Why do we not reference the element’s position, which should have an absolute measurement relative to its container? (If I grab the element on the right side, I’ll get a different position than if I grab it on the left…)

k, thinking im making some headway.
Now, when I drag a device I get

image979×348 11.4 KB

If I try again (drag it to about the same spot, I get
image726×349 10.6 KB

(the x/y coordinates are similar)
But now I’m trying to create a bounding box so the dragged device cant shoot off the page or dissapear (I tried to follow peters instructions, but am getting
image1915×846 75.1 KB

I clicked on the error it seems to not like this part
image1785×838 95.6 KB

Is there something wrong with dx or dy?

the error message is telling you that transform is undefined. The reason for that is that transform is undefined.