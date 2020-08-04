Drag a svg element and save new positions

PHP
#1

I have a page where im trying to perform a drag/drop function on a rect

image
image1790×608 32.3 KB

Problem is, when I’m done dragging and a javascript function is run to save a few variables and submit a form

        function endDrag(evt) {
          selectedElement = false;
  
            var coord = getMousePosition(evt);
		  //console.log("x: "+ Math.floor(coord.x - offset.x));
		  //console.log("y: "+ Math.floor(coord.y - offset.y));
		  document.getElementById("x_coord").value = Math.floor(coord.x - offset.x);
		  document.getElementById("y_coord").value = Math.floor(coord.y - offset.y);
		  document.getElementById("height").value = document.getElementById('moving_device').getAttribute("height");
		  document.getElementById("to_rack_slots").value = 45;
		  document.getElementById("New_Position").submit(); 
	
  }

The resulting page (after I drag the element onto the other rack)

image
image1792×418 21.8 KB

but if I try again
image
image1860×519 28.4 KB

the element was dragged to just about the same position, so why are the coordinates so different?
I dont knoww why the y_coord is negative.