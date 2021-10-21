Downloading generated PDF not working (mPDF)

I am trying to generate a simple PDF using PHP, JavaScript, AJAX and the library mPDF.

When pressing my generatePDF button, a JavaScript function is being executed which sends the request and logs the result in the console. The results in the console are raw binary data from the PDF so it is being generated, however my browser doesn’t show a download pop up for the PDF file i generated even though the Output function from mPDF uses the “D” value which stands for download.

I use a JQuery on click function to call the JS function

$(document).on('click', '#generatePDF', function () { GeneratePDF(); });

function GeneratePDF() { $.ajax({ type: "POST", data: { "request": "generate-pdf" }, success:function(data){ console.log(data); }, }) }

The PHP function below is executed after the request has been send