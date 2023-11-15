Downloading an image without direct backend server access

Hi,
I have a button to download an image. this image is not a file on the server but its stored in a database.
When the user clicks the button I could, of course, call a backend function which loads the data from the database and stores it into a file and then give back the URL to this file, but I don’t like the idea of direct access to my backend server from the user.
So I thought I just call the backend, which is then loading the image data, do a base64 encoding and give it back to the front end.
My problem now is how can I start an automated download of this image? For a text file I have found a solution that looks like this:
const downloadLink = document.createElement("a");
downloadLink.href = "data:x-application/xml;charset=utf-8," + document.getElementById("progressPanelProtocol").value.replaceAll(/\r\n|\r|\n/g, "<br>"));
downloadLink.download = "Filename_" + Date.now().valueOf() + ".html";
document.body.appendChild(downloadLink);
downloadLink.click();
document.body.removeChild(downloadLink);
but how can I do this with an image instead?