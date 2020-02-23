Yes, it is not easy task. but a difficult task gives us much Serotonin when it is solved.
Since you gave me the good code below for displaying list of directories and files by recursive way, I thought I can get my target which is downloading a directory if I insert downloading code each on the way of turning(recursive). but I don’t have the correct downloading code of directories although I have the correct downloading code of files
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
$path = ".";
?><!doctype html><html lang="en">
<head>
<title> asdf </title>
<style>
body {background-color: #fafafa; color: #00f;}
.bd1 {border: solid 1px #ccc;}
.dib {display: inline-block;}
.fsl {font-size: large;}
.tac {text-align: center;} .tal {text-align: left;}
</style>
</head>
<body class="bgQ">
<h1>
<a href="https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.glob.php#92710">
Source
</a>
</h1>
<div class="mga tac">
<pre class="dib fsl fwb bgs tal bd1">
<?php
$dir_iterator = new RecursiveDirectoryIterator($path);
$iterator = new RecursiveIteratorIterator($dir_iterator, RecursiveIteratorIterator::SELF_FIRST);
// could use CHILD_FIRST if you so wish
foreach ($iterator as $file)
{
echo "\n" .$file;
}
?>
</pre>
And the code below which download a file still has a problem.
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
$filepath = "target.php";
$filesize = -1; // filesize($filepath);
$path_parts = pathinfo($filepath);
$filename = $path_parts[-"basename"-];
$extension = $path_parts[-"extension"-];
header("Pragma: public");
header("Expires: 0");
header("Content-Type: application/octet-stream");
header("Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=$filename");
header("Content-Transfer-Encoding: binary");
header("Content-Length: $filesize");
ob_clean();
flush();
readfile($filepath);
The code above download correct contents but it includes the notice below.
How can I download the correct contents only, not including the notice?