Downloading a directory

What is wrong with using FTP?

That will be an alternative.

Since I forgot how to use FTP, using a USB is also an alternative. it is not difficult since the PHP5 server is in my bed room and the PHP7 server is in my living room.

And I think zipping it in PHP and downloading the zip file is also an alternative.

But I think PHP downloading is the most convenient in my environment.

Copying a directory is going to be not 1 time work, I expect it will be happened frequently.

By the way,

Can you recommend a good FTP for linux?