Downloaded open source script need help with README.md file description

I am interested in testing an open source p2p chat script. I’ve uploaded the script, but I don’t understand this part of the README.md file description. Any guidance/interpretation will be appreciated.

## Development

### Environment setup

```sh
  $ npm install

Running

Start the Webpack server (includes live reloading when you change files):

  $ npm start

Open http://localhost:3001 in a browser.

Bundling

  $ npm run bundle
Do you have SSH access to the server you’re running this on?

If so, SSH into the machine, make sure NodeJS is installed and then run those commands.

No, I don’t have SSH access.
I need NodeJS?

Well you need SSH access in order to test this. So if you don’t have that I’d say your journey ends here.

You need NodeJS on your server, installing it locally will do nothing for you. Since you can’t SSH into the server you also can’t install NodeJS there.

Ok, so this p2p.chat software installs successfully and seems to be running fine otherwise, but through all of the troubleshooting I’ve been unable to determine if it’s actually working or not. No matter how I’ve tested it I am always returned with the 404 page with no additional indication of what might be the problem. The startup output for p2p.chat does show that it’s starting up successfully, yet 404 page. Any ideas are appreciated.

Where is it installed? On your local machine, or on a webserver somewhere?

linux hosted sever

Okay, so then instead of localhost:3001 you need to use the IP of your server. So say you server is 1.2.3.4 you want to go to http://1.2.3.4:3001.

If that doesn’t work it might be a firewall somewhere blocking traffic on a non-default port.

Thanks for your message.
I ran that by my server host support and this is their response:
“The IP address it’s listening on should be irrelevant since the chat server is accessible from both its install directory via https://web-site-name.com/p2p.chat which is located at /chroot/home/web-site-name.com/html/p2p.chat, as well as via the proxy that’s in place so that it can be reached via https://web-site-name.com/chat which silently connects to localhost on port 3001 on the server itself.
Otherwise, when connecting to it from localhost (from the server itself) it’s still just loading that index.html file at “/chroot/home/web-site-name.com/html/p2p.chat/index.html” which again is what’s producing the 404 page, and this is also the exact same result that occurs when loading either https://web-site-name/chat or https://web-site-name/p2p.chat. The index.html itself is also just loading the javascript at “/chroot/home/web-site-name/html/p2p.chat/dist/js/app.js”
but I’m unable to interpret what it’s actually doing when it’s processed.
However, I’m not sure how to modify this to change the IP address that it’s listening on since that’s not covered in the documentation, and there’s no indication of which file specifically the chat server is calling where localhost is defined. Furthermore, the documentation specifically states that it should be listening on localhost (in the p2p.chat/blob/master/README.md).
Looking into that a bit further though, it seems the host might be set within “node_modules/webpack-dev-server/bin/options.js”, and I did test with changing this to the main IP 12.34.56.78 but there is no change on either of the URLs and it still produces a 404 page. But for the time being that’s how it seems to be setup.
Likewise the startup output is the same except for the difference in the IP address it’s listening on.”

(as a side-note the developer of this p2pchat script is not available).
Any additional ideas/solutions is appreciated.