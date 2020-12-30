Downloaded open source script need help with README.md file description

Thanks for your message.

I ran that by my server host support and this is their response:

“The IP address it’s listening on should be irrelevant since the chat server is accessible from both its install directory via https://web-site-name.com/p2p.chat which is located at /chroot/home/web-site-name.com/html/p2p.chat, as well as via the proxy that’s in place so that it can be reached via https://web-site-name.com/chat which silently connects to localhost on port 3001 on the server itself.

Otherwise, when connecting to it from localhost (from the server itself) it’s still just loading that index.html file at “/chroot/home/web-site-name.com/html/p2p.chat/index.html” which again is what’s producing the 404 page, and this is also the exact same result that occurs when loading either https://web-site-name/chat or https://web-site-name/p2p.chat. The index.html itself is also just loading the javascript at “/chroot/home/web-site-name/html/p2p.chat/dist/js/app.js”

but I’m unable to interpret what it’s actually doing when it’s processed.

However, I’m not sure how to modify this to change the IP address that it’s listening on since that’s not covered in the documentation, and there’s no indication of which file specifically the chat server is calling where localhost is defined. Furthermore, the documentation specifically states that it should be listening on localhost (in the p2p.chat/blob/master/README.md).

Looking into that a bit further though, it seems the host might be set within “node_modules/webpack-dev-server/bin/options.js”, and I did test with changing this to the main IP 12.34.56.78 but there is no change on either of the URLs and it still produces a 404 page. But for the time being that’s how it seems to be setup.

Likewise the startup output is the same except for the difference in the IP address it’s listening on.”

(as a side-note the developer of this p2pchat script is not available).

Any additional ideas/solutions is appreciated.