Download File with the help of JavaScript

JavaScript
,
#1

I have created a function to download the file, but the issue is it opens the file on the same tab, I a trying to force download this file in the system.
I read other threads but didn’t get the answer as I was expected and helpful.

Please help me create this function that downloads the file.
I have tried this code as below

function downloadURI(uri, name) {
  var link = document.createElement("a");
  link.download = 'name';
  link.href = uri;
  link.click();
  link.remove();
}

downloadURI('https://example.com/myfile.pdf', 'customefilename.pdf');