Download excel file from non static URL

hi

firstly i didnt know how to name this topic by this type of URLs.

i wanna download excel file from below URL

“http://www.tsetmc.com/tse/data/Export-x … adeLastDay”

but when i open this link with browser every thing is OK and file start downloading but when i want to download it with below php code the downloaded file is corrupted.

<?php $time_start = microtime(true); ini_set('max_execution_time', 360); echo "<br>" ; //$file = file('web-graph.txt'); ini_set('memory_limit', '2048M'); // folder to save downloaded files to. must end with slash $destination_folder = 'yes/'; $url = '[http://www.tsetmc.com/tse/data/Export-x ... adeLastDay](http://www.tsetmc.com/tse/data/Export-xls.aspx?a=TradeLastDay)'; $newfname = $destination_folder . basename($url); $file = fopen ($url, "rb"); if ($file) { $newf = fopen ($newfname, "wb"); if ($newf) while(!feof($file)) { fwrite($newf, fread($file, 1024 * 8 ), 1024 * 8 ); } } if ($file) { fclose($file); } if ($newf) { fclose($newf); } $time_end = microtime(true); $time = $time_end - $time_start; echo "Time: {$time}"; echo "<br>"; ?>

what is your point about this?