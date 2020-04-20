Download excel file from non static URL

hi
firstly i didnt know how to name this topic by this type of URLs.
i wanna download excel file from below URL
“http://www.tsetmc.com/tse/data/Export-x … adeLastDay”
but when i open this link with browser every thing is OK and file start downloading but when i want to download it with below php code the downloaded file is corrupted.
<?php
$time_start = microtime(true);
ini_set('max_execution_time', 360);
echo "<br>" ;
//$file = file('web-graph.txt');
ini_set('memory_limit', '2048M');
// folder to save downloaded files to. must end with slash
$destination_folder = 'yes/';
$url = '[http://www.tsetmc.com/tse/data/Export-x ... adeLastDay](http://www.tsetmc.com/tse/data/Export-xls.aspx?a=TradeLastDay)';
$newfname = $destination_folder . basename($url);
$file = fopen ($url, "rb");
if ($file) {
$newf = fopen ($newfname, "wb");
if ($newf)
while(!feof($file)) {
fwrite($newf, fread($file, 1024 * 8 ), 1024 * 8 );
}
}
if ($file) {
fclose($file);
}
if ($newf) {
fclose($newf);
}
$time_end = microtime(true);
$time = $time_end - $time_start;
echo "Time: {$time}";
echo "<br>";
?>
what is your point about this?