Download excel file from non static URL

firstly i didnt know how to name this topic by this type of URLs.

i wanna download excel file from below URL

http://www.tsetmc.com/tse/data/Export-x … adeLastDay

but when i open this link with browser every thing is OK and file start downloading but when i want to download it with below php code the downloaded file is corrupted.


<?php
$time_start = microtime(true);
ini_set('max_execution_time', 360);
echo "<br>" ;
//$file = file('web-graph.txt');
ini_set('memory_limit', '2048M');

// folder to save downloaded files to. must end with slash
$destination_folder = 'yes/';

$url = '[http://www.tsetmc.com/tse/data/Export-x ... adeLastDay](http://www.tsetmc.com/tse/data/Export-xls.aspx?a=TradeLastDay)';
$newfname = $destination_folder . basename($url);

$file = fopen ($url, "rb");
if ($file) {
$newf = fopen ($newfname, "wb");

if ($newf)
while(!feof($file)) {
fwrite($newf, fread($file, 1024 * 8 ), 1024 * 8 );
}
}

if ($file) {
fclose($file);
}

if ($newf) {
fclose($newf);
}

$time_end = microtime(true);
$time = $time_end - $time_start;
echo "Time: {$time}";
echo "<br>";

?>

what is your point about this?

The manual says on fread:

  • if the stream is read buffered and it does not represent a plain file, at most one read of up to a number of bytes equal to the chunk size (usually 8192) is made; depending on the previously buffered data, the size of the returned data may be larger than the chunk size.

So basically it may return more bytes than asked for. That, combined with limiting the number of bytes allowed to be written may cause missing chunks.

Try it like this:

fwrite($newf, fread($file, 1024 * 8));

Also, since you just want to read the entire file, the manual recommends using file_get_contents instead as it would perform better.