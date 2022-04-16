Don't show notification when app is closed

When the application is running in the background, the notification comes, but when the application is closed, the notification does not come

class MyFirebaseMessagingService : Service() { private val channelId = "notification_channel" private val channelName = "com.dombikpanda.doktarasor.service" private val notificationTitle = "Sorunuz Cevaplanmıştır" private val notificationMessage = "Doktor tarafından sorunuz cevaplanmıştır.Görmek için tıklayınız" private var manager: NotificationManager? = null private var notificationChannel: NotificationChannel? = null private var importance = 0 private var notifManagerId = 0 override fun onBind(intent: Intent): IBinder? { return null } override fun onStartCommand(intent: Intent, flags: Int, startId: Int): Int { questionNotification() return START_STICKY } override fun onDestroy() { super.onDestroy() } override fun onCreate() { createNotifChannel() super.onCreate() } private val crudRepository = CrudRepository() private fun questionNotification() { val shared = getSharedPreferences("kontrol", MODE_PRIVATE) val control = shared.getLong("date", 0) val collection = Firebase.firestore.collection("questions") collection .addSnapshotListener { value, error -> error.let { } value?.let { result -> for (document in result) { if (document["userid"] == crudRepository.getFirebaseAuth().uid) { if (document["cevapdurum"] == true && document["messageDurum"] == true && document["date"] == control) { if (Build.VERSION.SDK_INT >= Build.VERSION_CODES.O) { createNotification() } break } } } } } } private fun createNotifChannel() { if (Build.VERSION.SDK_INT >= Build.VERSION_CODES.O) { importance = NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_HIGH //normal high notificationChannel = NotificationChannel(channelId, channelName, importance).apply { description = notificationMessage } manager = getSystemService(Context.NOTIFICATION_SERVICE) as NotificationManager manager!!.createNotificationChannel(notificationChannel!!) } } @RequiresApi(Build.VERSION_CODES.M) private fun createNotification() { val intent = Intent(this, MainActivity::class.java).apply { flags = Intent.FLAG_ACTIVITY_NEW_TASK or Intent.FLAG_ACTIVITY_CLEAR_TASK } val pendingIntent: PendingIntent = PendingIntent.getActivity(this, 0, intent, PendingIntent.FLAG_IMMUTABLE) val builder = NotificationCompat.Builder(this, channelId) .setSmallIcon(R.drawable.ic_stat_name) .setContentTitle(notificationTitle) .setContentText(notificationMessage) .setAutoCancel(true) .setOnlyAlertOnce(true) .setStyle(NotificationCompat.DecoratedCustomViewStyle()) .setPriority(NotificationCompat.PRIORITY_HIGH) .setVibrate(longArrayOf(1000, 1000, 1000, 1000)) .setSound(Settings.System.DEFAULT_NOTIFICATION_URI) .setContentIntent(pendingIntent) with(NotificationManagerCompat.from(this)) { notify(notifManagerId, builder.build()) notifManagerId++ } } }

