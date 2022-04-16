Don't show notification when app is closed

When the application is running in the background, the notification comes, but when the application is closed, the notification does not come
class MyFirebaseMessagingService : Service() {
private val channelId = "notification_channel"
private val channelName = "com.dombikpanda.doktarasor.service"
private val notificationTitle = "Sorunuz Cevaplanmıştır"
private val notificationMessage =
"Doktor tarafından sorunuz cevaplanmıştır.Görmek için tıklayınız"
private var manager: NotificationManager? = null
private var notificationChannel: NotificationChannel? = null
private var importance = 0
private var notifManagerId = 0
override fun onBind(intent: Intent): IBinder? {
return null
}
override fun onStartCommand(intent: Intent, flags: Int, startId: Int): Int {
questionNotification()
return START_STICKY
}
override fun onDestroy() {
super.onDestroy()
}
override fun onCreate() {
createNotifChannel()
super.onCreate()
}
private val crudRepository = CrudRepository()
private fun questionNotification() {
val shared = getSharedPreferences("kontrol", MODE_PRIVATE)
val control = shared.getLong("date", 0)
val collection = Firebase.firestore.collection("questions")
collection
.addSnapshotListener { value, error ->
error.let {
}
value?.let { result ->
for (document in result) {
if (document["userid"] == crudRepository.getFirebaseAuth().uid) {
if (document["cevapdurum"] == true && document["messageDurum"] == true && document["date"] == control) {
if (Build.VERSION.SDK_INT >= Build.VERSION_CODES.O) {
createNotification()
}
break
}
}
}
}
}
}
private fun createNotifChannel() {
if (Build.VERSION.SDK_INT >= Build.VERSION_CODES.O) {
importance = NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_HIGH //normal high
notificationChannel =
NotificationChannel(channelId, channelName, importance).apply {
description = notificationMessage
}
manager = getSystemService(Context.NOTIFICATION_SERVICE) as NotificationManager
manager!!.createNotificationChannel(notificationChannel!!)
}
}
@RequiresApi(Build.VERSION_CODES.M)
private fun createNotification() {
val intent = Intent(this, MainActivity::class.java).apply {
flags = Intent.FLAG_ACTIVITY_NEW_TASK or Intent.FLAG_ACTIVITY_CLEAR_TASK
}
val pendingIntent: PendingIntent =
PendingIntent.getActivity(this, 0, intent, PendingIntent.FLAG_IMMUTABLE)
val builder = NotificationCompat.Builder(this, channelId)
.setSmallIcon(R.drawable.ic_stat_name)
.setContentTitle(notificationTitle)
.setContentText(notificationMessage)
.setAutoCancel(true)
.setOnlyAlertOnce(true)
.setStyle(NotificationCompat.DecoratedCustomViewStyle())
.setPriority(NotificationCompat.PRIORITY_HIGH)
.setVibrate(longArrayOf(1000, 1000, 1000, 1000))
.setSound(Settings.System.DEFAULT_NOTIFICATION_URI)
.setContentIntent(pendingIntent)
with(NotificationManagerCompat.from(this)) {
notify(notifManagerId, builder.build())
notifManagerId++
}
}
}
HomeActivity.kt
override fun onStop() {
super.onStop()
val notificationIntent = Intent(this, MyFirebaseMessagingService::class.java)
startService(notificationIntent)
}