Don't know where my site is hosted?! How to find?

Hi,

Bit of an odd question but the charity I work for has a website (not it’s main site) that has been up since 2006 (so loads of staff changes in that time) and I’m trying to find where its hosted.

I can see the domain is registered through our godaddy account and I looked at the dns entries and I thought that the server IP would be the ‘A’ entry. But if i enter that into my browser I get taken to a ‘parked domain’ page on godaddy with the url of another of the domains we have bought at some point that is listed in our godaddy account.

I’ve had a look on our godaddy account and there is no hosting package with our account.

How do I found out the server the site is on? What do I need to look for?

thanks