Don't know how to get values from stored procedure

i wrote a stored procedure this morning and i don’t know how to get the values out of it through a class function in php or phpmyadmin. The other examples from the site was not helpful to me.

here is what i wrote to get results:

public function totalProcedures($friend_name,$session_id) { /* *query to fetch stored procedure */ try { //executing the stored procedure $sql_sp="CALL timeline (:friend, :session,@updates, @group_posts)"; $stmt_sp= $this->_db->prepare($sql_sp); $stmt_sp->bindValue(":friend",$friend_name); $stmt_sp->bindValue(":session",$session_id); $stmt_sp->execute(); $rows=$stmt_sp->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); $stmt_sp->closeCursor(); // closing the stored procedure //trying to get values from OUT parameters. $stmt_sp_2=$this->_db->prepare("select @updates,@group_posts"); $stmt_sp_2->execute(); return $stmt_sp_2->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } catch (PDOException $ei) { echo $ei->getMessage(); } }

can someone helpme how to get results.

here is the storedprocedure:

DELIMITER $$ CREATE DEFINER=`root`@`localhost` PROCEDURE `timeline`(IN `friend` VARCHAR(255), IN `session_id` VARCHAR(255), OUT `updates` VARCHAR(62555), OUT `group_posts` VARCHAR(62555)) BEGIN select * FROM updates where author in (friend,session_id) order by time desc limit 5; select * FROM group_posts where author_gp in (friend,session_id) order by pdate desc limit 5; END$$ DELIMITER ;

i get bool(false) when i try to var_dump the second fetch st.