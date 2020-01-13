Don't know how to get values from stored procedure

#1

i wrote a stored procedure this morning and i don’t know how to get the values out of it through a class function in php or phpmyadmin. The other examples from the site was not helpful to me.

here is what i wrote to get results:

public function totalProcedures($friend_name,$session_id)
{
/*
 *query to fetch stored procedure 
 */    
try
{
    //executing the stored procedure
    $sql_sp="CALL timeline (:friend, :session,@updates, @group_posts)";
    $stmt_sp= $this->_db->prepare($sql_sp);
    $stmt_sp->bindValue(":friend",$friend_name);
    $stmt_sp->bindValue(":session",$session_id);
    $stmt_sp->execute();
    $rows=$stmt_sp->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
    $stmt_sp->closeCursor(); // closing the stored procedure
    //trying to get values from OUT parameters.

    $stmt_sp_2=$this->_db->prepare("select @updates,@group_posts");
    $stmt_sp_2->execute();
    return    $stmt_sp_2->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

} 
catch (PDOException $ei)
{
  echo $ei->getMessage();

}    

}

can someone helpme how to get results.

here is the storedprocedure:


DELIMITER $$
CREATE DEFINER=`root`@`localhost` PROCEDURE `timeline`(IN `friend` VARCHAR(255), IN `session_id` VARCHAR(255), OUT `updates` VARCHAR(62555), OUT `group_posts` VARCHAR(62555))
BEGIN


select * FROM updates where author in (friend,session_id)  order by time desc limit 5;



select * FROM group_posts where author_gp in (friend,session_id) order by pdate desc limit 5;
END$$
DELIMITER ;

i get bool(false) when i try to var_dump the second fetch st.

#2

There is a suggestion here ( https://www.mysqltutorial.org/mysql-stored-procedures-return-multiple-values/ ) that you need to define each column that you are extracting as a separate OUT parameter, and you need to SELECT INTO that name. That does seem quite code-heavy, I’ve no idea if there’s a better way to do it.

#3

@droopsnoot
do i have to just do like this :
select gp_id, data,title,pdate e.tc from group_posts where ....
or like this:

CREATE DEFINER=`root`@`localhost` PROCEDURE `timeline`(IN `friend` VARCHAR(255), IN `session_id` VARCHAR(255), OUT `updates` VARCHAR(62555), OUT `group_posts` VARCHAR(62555), OUT gp_id int (255),OUT data varchar(63655) ....e.tc)
BEGIN


select gp_id, data,title,pdate e.tc from group_posts where ...

and now i get the following output without any changes to the original function:
array(2) { ["@updates"]=> NULL ["@group_posts"]=> NULL }

#4

i get the result:

Screenshot from 2020-01-12 09-38-06
Screenshot from 2020-01-12 09-38-061920×1080 395 KB

when i execute this in phpmyadmin how do i do this inside a php class function.

CALL timeline('shan2batman','aboutthecreator', @updates, @group_posts);

#5

I am on mobile can’t do much!
It shoul be something like this.

$stmt_sp_2->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
Return $stmt_sp_2; //you don’t need it.
Use return for true or false .

You can call it same as you calling other functions myfunction(); in Php.

See more examples here it’s hard to write codes in mobile : )
Scroll to bottom to see function examples
https://www.php.net/manual/en/mysqli.quickstart.stored-procedures.php

#6

@kocdilek1977 after referring to this stackoverflow page i changed the code to:

 public function totalProcedures($friend_name, $session_id) {
        /*
         * query to fetch stored procedure 
         */
        try {
            //executing the stored procedure
            $sql_sp = 
                    "CALL timeline (:friend,:session)"
                    ;
            $stmt_sp = $this->_db->prepare($sql_sp);
            $stmt_sp->bindValue(":friend",$friend_name);
            $stmt_sp->bindValue(":session",$session_id);
            $stmt_sp->execute();
          $row=$stmt_sp->nextRowset();
do {
    try {
       $rows = $stmt_sp->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
       if ($rows) {
       return $rows;     
       } else {
           echo die().'no data try rows';   
       }
       
    } catch (PDOException $exc) {
        echo $exc->getMessage();
    }

    
} while ($stmt_sp->nextRowset());

        } catch (PDOException $ei) {
            echo $ei->getMessage();
        }
    }

still not able to get results now even updates results is not coming up can you point out where i’m going wroing.
Ajax comes with a message of 200 but no results now.

#7

What does the query look like now?

#8

@droopsnoot

its like this:

BEGIN



select update_id as up1,account_name as acc,user_id_u as uid,author as auth,time,title as tit1,update_body as u_body FROM updates as up where author in (friend,session_id)  order by time desc limit 5 ;

select gp_id as gid,author_gp as auth2,type as ty2,title as tit2,data as dat2,pdate FROM group_posts as gp where author_gp in (friend,session_id) order by pdate desc limit 5 ;
END