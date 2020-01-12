Don't know how to get values from stored procedure

i wrote a stored procedure this morning and i don’t know how to get the values out of it through a class function in php or phpmyadmin. The other examples from the site was not helpful to me.
here is what i wrote to get results:
public function totalProcedures($friend_name,$session_id)
{
/*
*query to fetch stored procedure
*/
try
{
//executing the stored procedure
$sql_sp="CALL timeline (:friend, :session,@updates, @group_posts)";
$stmt_sp= $this->_db->prepare($sql_sp);
$stmt_sp->bindValue(":friend",$friend_name);
$stmt_sp->bindValue(":session",$session_id);
$stmt_sp->execute();
$rows=$stmt_sp->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
$stmt_sp->closeCursor(); // closing the stored procedure
//trying to get values from OUT parameters.
$stmt_sp_2=$this->_db->prepare("select @updates,@group_posts");
$stmt_sp_2->execute();
return $stmt_sp_2->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
}
catch (PDOException $ei)
{
echo $ei->getMessage();
}
}
can someone helpme how to get results.
here is the storedprocedure:
DELIMITER $$
CREATE DEFINER=`root`@`localhost` PROCEDURE `timeline`(IN `friend` VARCHAR(255), IN `session_id` VARCHAR(255), OUT `updates` VARCHAR(62555), OUT `group_posts` VARCHAR(62555))
BEGIN
select * FROM updates where author in (friend,session_id) order by time desc limit 5;
select * FROM group_posts where author_gp in (friend,session_id) order by pdate desc limit 5;
END$$
DELIMITER ;
i get bool(false) when i try to var_dump the second fetch st.