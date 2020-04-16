Don't know how to get values from stored procedure

And yet, that page I pointed to earlier seems to always use “INTO” to direct the output into the “OUT” parameters that are defined, so I think that might be important. Otherwise I can’t see how anything knows which of your OUT parameters would contain which value.

Is there much point in this being a stored procedure? I don’t know a lot about them, but it doesn’t seem like it’s saving you much compared to just calling the two queries directly.

What happens if you do this:

select update_id as up1,account_name as acc,user_id_u as uid,author as auth,time,title as tit1,update_body as u_body INTO updates FROM updates as up where author in (friend,session_id) order by time desc limit 5 ; select gp_id as gid,author_gp as auth2,type as ty2,title as tit2,data as dat2,pdate INTO group_posts FROM group_posts as gp where author_gp in (friend,session_id) order by pdate desc limit 5 ;

I don’t know whether naming your OUT parameters the same as the tables you are selecting from is enough to retrieve the results, but it seems not.