Don't know how to get values from stored procedure

i wrote a stored procedure this morning and i don’t know how to get the values out of it through a class function in php or phpmyadmin. The other examples from the site was not helpful to me.

here is what i wrote to get results:

public function totalProcedures($friend_name,$session_id)
{
/*
 *query to fetch stored procedure 
 */    
try
{
    //executing the stored procedure
    $sql_sp="CALL timeline (:friend, :session,@updates, @group_posts)";
    $stmt_sp= $this->_db->prepare($sql_sp);
    $stmt_sp->bindValue(":friend",$friend_name);
    $stmt_sp->bindValue(":session",$session_id);
    $stmt_sp->execute();
    $rows=$stmt_sp->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
    $stmt_sp->closeCursor(); // closing the stored procedure
    //trying to get values from OUT parameters.

    $stmt_sp_2=$this->_db->prepare("select @updates,@group_posts");
    $stmt_sp_2->execute();
    return    $stmt_sp_2->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

} 
catch (PDOException $ei)
{
  echo $ei->getMessage();

}    

}

can someone helpme how to get results.

here is the storedprocedure:


DELIMITER $$
CREATE DEFINER=`root`@`localhost` PROCEDURE `timeline`(IN `friend` VARCHAR(255), IN `session_id` VARCHAR(255), OUT `updates` VARCHAR(62555), OUT `group_posts` VARCHAR(62555))
BEGIN


select * FROM updates where author in (friend,session_id)  order by time desc limit 5;



select * FROM group_posts where author_gp in (friend,session_id) order by pdate desc limit 5;
END$$
DELIMITER ;

i get bool(false) when i try to var_dump the second fetch st.

There is a suggestion here ( https://www.mysqltutorial.org/mysql-stored-procedures-return-multiple-values/ ) that you need to define each column that you are extracting as a separate OUT parameter, and you need to SELECT INTO that name. That does seem quite code-heavy, I’ve no idea if there’s a better way to do it.

@droopsnoot
do i have to just do like this :
select gp_id, data,title,pdate e.tc from group_posts where ....
or like this:

CREATE DEFINER=`root`@`localhost` PROCEDURE `timeline`(IN `friend` VARCHAR(255), IN `session_id` VARCHAR(255), OUT `updates` VARCHAR(62555), OUT `group_posts` VARCHAR(62555), OUT gp_id int (255),OUT data varchar(63655) ....e.tc)
BEGIN


select gp_id, data,title,pdate e.tc from group_posts where ...

and now i get the following output without any changes to the original function:
array(2) { ["@updates"]=> NULL ["@group_posts"]=> NULL }

i get the result:

Screenshot from 2020-01-12 09-38-06
Screenshot from 2020-01-12 09-38-061920×1080 395 KB

when i execute this in phpmyadmin how do i do this inside a php class function.

CALL timeline('shan2batman','aboutthecreator', @updates, @group_posts);

I am on mobile can’t do much!
It shoul be something like this.

$stmt_sp_2->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
Return $stmt_sp_2; //you don’t need it.
Use return for true or false .

You can call it same as you calling other functions myfunction(); in Php.

See more examples here it’s hard to write codes in mobile : )
Scroll to bottom to see function examples
https://www.php.net/manual/en/mysqli.quickstart.stored-procedures.php

@kocdilek1977 after referring to this stackoverflow page i changed the code to:

 public function totalProcedures($friend_name, $session_id) {
        /*
         * query to fetch stored procedure 
         */
        try {
            //executing the stored procedure
            $sql_sp = 
                    "CALL timeline (:friend,:session)"
                    ;
            $stmt_sp = $this->_db->prepare($sql_sp);
            $stmt_sp->bindValue(":friend",$friend_name);
            $stmt_sp->bindValue(":session",$session_id);
            $stmt_sp->execute();
          $row=$stmt_sp->nextRowset();
do {
    try {
       $rows = $stmt_sp->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
       if ($rows) {
       return $rows;     
       } else {
           echo die().'no data try rows';   
       }
       
    } catch (PDOException $exc) {
        echo $exc->getMessage();
    }

    
} while ($stmt_sp->nextRowset());

        } catch (PDOException $ei) {
            echo $ei->getMessage();
        }
    }

still not able to get results now even updates results is not coming up can you point out where i’m going wroing.
Ajax comes with a message of 200 but no results now.

What does the query look like now?

#8

@droopsnoot

its like this:

BEGIN



select update_id as up1,account_name as acc,user_id_u as uid,author as auth,time,title as tit1,update_body as u_body FROM updates as up where author in (friend,session_id)  order by time desc limit 5 ;

select gp_id as gid,author_gp as auth2,type as ty2,title as tit2,data as dat2,pdate FROM group_posts as gp where author_gp in (friend,session_id) order by pdate desc limit 5 ;
END
And yet, that page I pointed to earlier seems to always use “INTO” to direct the output into the “OUT” parameters that are defined, so I think that might be important. Otherwise I can’t see how anything knows which of your OUT parameters would contain which value.

Is there much point in this being a stored procedure? I don’t know a lot about them, but it doesn’t seem like it’s saving you much compared to just calling the two queries directly.

What happens if you do this:

select update_id as up1,account_name as acc,user_id_u as uid,author as auth,time,title as tit1,update_body as u_body INTO updates FROM updates as up where author in (friend,session_id)  order by time desc limit 5 ;

select gp_id as gid,author_gp as auth2,type as ty2,title as tit2,data as dat2,pdate INTO group_posts FROM group_posts as gp where author_gp in (friend,session_id) order by pdate desc limit 5 ;

I don’t know whether naming your OUT parameters the same as the tables you are selecting from is enough to retrieve the results, but it seems not.

i get the following error
SQLSTATE[21000]: Cardinality violation: 1222 The used SELECT statements have a different number of columns

And what about if you try it with just one of the queries, and try to populate one of the output parameters? The error message suggests that it is trying to put both result sets into the same output variable, and can’t do it because it would need to have the same number of columns in each for that to work.