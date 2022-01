I want to play a music file with a click of a button, but I am thrown this error:

DOMException: Failed to load because no supported source was found.

This is the button that calls the play music function:

<button v-on:click="playMusic()">Play Song</button>

This is my play music function:

playMusic: function() { var audio = new Audio("../../media/KR881.mp3"); audio.play(); },

How can I fix this error?