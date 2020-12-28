Domain Transfer

Can I transfer my domain from Godaddy to Hugedomain please help me with it…?
Sounds like you should be asking Hugedomains how to do it.
3 Likes
Hugedomain does not seem to be a domain registrar service, so I’m pretty sure the answer is no.
Why did you want to do this?
dear I em new to blogging many people said when I want to renew my domain GoDaddy will ask for extra money
I think you’ll find the best help at:
https://www.godaddy.com/help/transfer-my-domain-away-from-godaddy-3560
1 Like
Thanks dear, I already have a domain in godaddy
Erik’s link shows you how to transfer your domain away from GoDaddy.
(And please don’t keep posting links to your site. They are not necessary to answer your question, and make it look as if you’re really just trying to Spam, which I’m sure you’re not.)
3 Likes