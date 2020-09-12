Domain Name to <H1> Tags

JavaScript
Hello people!

I am making an HTML template to use as a placeholder, and this time I want to make it such way that it fits any domain name / website that it would be placed on, sort of a “parking page” and I want at the very top of the page to display the domain name, but without “hard coding” it, would be nice if it would also display the domain name in the title bar as well.

Let’s say my domain name is “example.com” and in the root folder I have index.html. So when that file is displayed the heading tags at the very top would output the domain name “example.com” just the way it is, no change case, no “http://” in front of it, no trailing “/” behind it, nothing more, nothing less. It would be a nice bonus if the same thing would appear in the title bar of the webpage.

I believe this can be done with JS or CSS but not entirely sure.
Thank you!

Hi,

Using window.location.hostname will give you what you are after.

So, you could do:

<h1></h1>

<script>
  const heading = document.querySelector('h1');
  heading.textContent = window.location.hostname;
</script>

document.title = window.location.hostname;
Hi James!

Your solutions work PERFECT at extracting the domain name and adding it to the H1 and TITLE tags, but I neglected to mention that I am self-hosting and I use No-IP DDNS service to redirect to the machine I am hosting on.

Each of my domain names get redirected to the No-IP, which in turn points to my server.
The redirection takes place using a cloaked frame, so in the browser’s address bar shows my domain name, but underneath it all is the No-IP address, which your script pulls an displays.

I wonder if the script can be altered in such way that it displays what the browser shows in the address bar.

Thank you kindly James!

Have you got a site online somewhere where I can see this happening?

Sure, I have a site up at sportex.tk.

There is your script running and you will see that the H1 tags display the No-IP DDNS address, but in the browser’s address bar is my domain name.

In the title bar you will see my domain name. That is how the registrar has the frame setup, there is no option for me to configure, when I use the cloaked redirection, as far as the title of the site goes. That doesn’t bother me much, as long as I know the domain name is there, which it is.

OK, it seems that the JavaScript is being executed in the context of the iframe and the iframe’s window.location property is http://roq.ddns.net/sportex.tk/ which is why you are seeing what you are seeing.

The first obvious solution would be to grab the “sportex.tk” from window.location:

<h1></h1>

<script>
  const heading = document.querySelector('h1');
  heading.textContent = window.location.pathname.toString().replace(/\//g, '');
</script>

That works in the case you posted, but what about your other domains? Does it work for them, too?

Another possibility would be to get the host name from the referrer, if available… then you can create an URL object to directly get the hostname similar to the location.hostname:

const heading = document.querySelector('h1')
heading.textContent = new URL(document.referrer).hostname
THANK YOU James!

I have tested your new lines of code.

The second and third version of the original script work flawlessly with top level domains (sportex.tk like), but they do not work for subdomains (roq.ddns.net - the No-IP address, when accessed directly).

I even tried combinations of those lines, but it didn’t work - I didn’t think that was going to, but I tried anyway. I guess those lines need more added to them to work together.

Sorry guys, I am getting confused.
The third version I was referring to is from M3, thank you for joining and the suggestion, but i didn’t realize someone else has jumped in.

So I tried both suggestions:

heading.textContent = window.location.pathname.toString().replace(/\//g, '');

and

heading.textContent = new URL(document.referrer).hostname

They do not work with subdomains such as roq.ddns.net but they do work with top level domains like sportex.tk.