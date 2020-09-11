Domain Name to <H1> Tags

Hello people!

I am making an HTML template to use as a placeholder, and this time I want to make it such way that it fits any domain name / website that it would be placed on, sort of a “parking page” and I want at the very top of the page to display the domain name, but without “hard coding” it, would be nice if it would also display the domain name in the title bar as well.

Let’s say my domain name is “example.com” and in the root folder I have index.html. So when that file is displayed the heading tags at the very top would output the domain name “example.com” just the way it is, no change case, no “http://” in front of it, no trailing “/” behind it, nothing more, nothing less. It would be a nice bonus if the same thing would appear in the title bar of the webpage.

I believe this can be done with JS or CSS but not entirely sure.

Thank you!