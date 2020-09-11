Domain Name to <H1> Tags

JavaScript
#1

Hello people!

I am making an HTML template to use as a placeholder, and this time I want to make it such way that it fits any domain name / website that it would be placed on, sort of a “parking page” and I want at the very top of the page to display the domain name, but without “hard coding” it, would be nice if it would also display the domain name in the title bar as well.

Let’s say my domain name is “example.com” and in the root folder I have index.html. So when that file is displayed the heading tags at the very top would output the domain name “example.com” just the way it is, no change case, no “http://” in front of it, no trailing “/” behind it, nothing more, nothing less. It would be a nice bonus if the same thing would appear in the title bar of the webpage.

I believe this can be done with JS or CSS but not entirely sure.
Thank you!

#2

Hi,

Using window.location.hostname will give you what you are after.

So, you could do:

<h1></h1>

<script>
  const heading = document.querySelector('h1');
  heading.textContent = window.location.hostname;
</script>

document.title = window.location.hostname;
#3

Hi James!

Your solutions work PERFECT at extracting the domain name and adding it to the H1 and TITLE tags, but I neglected to mention that I am self-hosting and I use No-IP DDNS service to redirect to the machine I am hosting on.

Each of my domain names get redirected to the No-IP, which in turn points to my server.
The redirection takes place using a cloaked frame, so in the browser’s address bar shows my domain name, but underneath it all is the No-IP address, which your script pulls an displays.

I wonder if the script can be altered in such way that it displays what the browser shows in the address bar.

Thank you kindly James!