Domain name change

My website was getting ranking in top 100 and impressions were very good in google search console.

It was built on wix, I redesigned the website in wordpress and tried to keep the URLs same.

But somehow in development process we missed adding www. to the website and in wordpress at the end it also added / to url.

Means

Before the url structure was https://theteacupdog.com

After it become and cached like https://www.theteacupdog.com/

It beacause of this I got duplicate errors on my previous links in search console and lost my rankings.

Now I fixed to previous url structure but the ranking is still not anywhere in the google results only a few keywords are shoing impressions and these keywords are not having any competition that’s why they are showing up in top 200 results.

Please guide me what can I do.