Hi there,

I’m building a new website for a customer. His website is currently built on WIX, his emails are set up with Microsoft Office and his domain is held with 123-reg.

These are the DNS on the domain on the 123-Reg account at the moment:

What I want to do for him is put him on my Siteground server (so changes the DNS) so I can build a wordpress site for him but keep his emails with Microsoft Office.

How do I do this? I don’t want his emails to be interrupted.

Thank you very much in advance!