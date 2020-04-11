Domain Change

#1

subdomain.sample.com has many backlinks, but if we transfer the content to, and place permanent re-direct →

www.somenewdomain.com

So in that case what will happen? The link juice will be transferred to the new URL?

#2

Some of it, not all of it. And only if you get your redirects right. I’ve heard you’ll lose around 20% of your page authority by changing names with a redirect. I don’t have a source for that though and some of this is speculation. Curious what others have to say too.

1 Like