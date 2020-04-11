Domain Change

subdomain.sample.com has many backlinks, but if we transfer the content to, and place permanent re-direct →
www.somenewdomain.com
So in that case what will happen? The link juice will be transferred to the new URL?
subdomain.sample.com has many backlinks, but if we transfer the content to, and place permanent re-direct →
www.somenewdomain.com
So in that case what will happen? The link juice will be transferred to the new URL?
Some of it, not all of it. And only if you get your redirects right. I’ve heard you’ll lose around 20% of your page authority by changing names with a redirect. I don’t have a source for that though and some of this is speculation. Curious what others have to say too.