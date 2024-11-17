Domain Appraisal: ymd.info - (YMD) - A historical events diary

A site that could be a historical trove of events catalogued by date. YMD stands for Year Month Date. Is this is really good domain? It’s 3 letters. It’s on auction. So what’s a good bidding cap on this domain?

Is it really an advantage to have a 3-letter domain, especially when it’s not going to be clear what it means? Wouldn’t it stand for “year month day”?

Anyhow, something like yearmonthday.net would be fine, clearer, and cheaper — or yearmonthdate.com if “date” was really what you wanted. :slight_smile:

Oh yeah you’re right! Day is right!