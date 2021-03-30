Domain and SSL

Hello, when I go my website
https://www.westside-shutters.com.au it is showing as secure and verified. But if I jusy put
westside-shutters.com.au then it is showing as not secure. How can I fix this or can I set it up so it redirects to
https://www.westside-shutters.com.au
You can also try edit .htaccess as a second solution.
If you’re using Apache you can add the following to your .htaccess file
RewriteEngine on
RewriteCond %{SERVER_PORT} ^80$
RewriteRule .? https://%{HTTP_HOST}%{REQUEST_URI} [L,R=301,QSA]
to force https