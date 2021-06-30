Domain and SSL

Hello, when I go my website
https://www.westside-shutters.com.au it is showing as secure and verified. But if I jusy put
westside-shutters.com.au then it is showing as not secure. How can I fix this or can I set it up so it redirects to
https://www.westside-shutters.com.au
You can also try edit .htaccess as a second solution.
If you’re using Apache you can add the following to your .htaccess file
RewriteEngine on
RewriteCond %{SERVER_PORT} ^80$
RewriteRule .? https://%{HTTP_HOST}%{REQUEST_URI} [L,R=301,QSA]
to force https
Here is the current HTA ACCESS Im using
RewriteEngine On
RewriteCond %{HTTPS} !=on
RewriteRule ^(.*)$ https://%{HTTP_HOST}%{REQUEST_URI} [L,R=301,NE]
You will need a rule to redirect the non-www version of your URL to the www. version, as well as the rule to use https.
This works for me:
RewriteEngine on
RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^example\.co\.uk$
RewriteRule .? http://www.example.co.uk%{REQUEST_URI} [R=301,L]
RewriteCond %{SERVER_PORT} ^80$
RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^www\.example\.co\.uk$
RewriteRule .? https://www.example.co.uk%{REQUEST_URI} [R=301,L]
Should the file name be htaccess or .htaccess
The second. htaccess is the extension, with an empty file name.
Wow, that fixed the problem. My silly mistake. I was using htaccess. I just updated to .htaccess and the problem is fixed. Thankyou everyone for your help.
Files that start with a
. are hidden by default under *nix filesystems. So when you do
ls for example it won’t show up, only when you do
ls -a.
