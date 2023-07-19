Dom pdf failed to created desired out

I have html form, upon click on submit button, i am trying to create pdf report by using dom pdf. everything is working fine but for loop section creating issue. can i have help from this prestigious forum to fix this issue ?? here is my code to convert post values of form into pdf with dompdf

``` `$dompdf = new Dompdf(); 
              $dompdf->loadHtml('
            <table class="center" border=0  width=450>
           <tr><td><b>Mrno : </td><td>'.$_POST['mrno'].'</td><td><b>Name : </td><td>'.$_POST['name1'].'</td></tr>
            <tr><td><b>Bill No : </td><td>'.$_POST['bilno'].'</td><td><b>Bill Date : </td><td>'.date('d-M-Y',               strtotime($_POST['bildate'])).'</td></tr>
           <tr><td><b>Phone No : </td><td>'.$_POST['mobno'].'</td><td><b>Mod of Payment : </td><td>'.$_POST['modpyment'].'</td>                   </tr>
           </table>
                <br>
             <table class="center" border=1  width=600>
               <?php 
               for ($i=0;$i<count($_POST['servproname']);$i++) {
             echo "<tr>";
              echo "<td>".$_POST['servproname'][$i]."</td>";
              echo "<td>".$_POST['discunt'][$i]."</td>";
              echo "<td>".$_POST['price1'][$i]."</td>";
              echo "<td>".$_POST['qty'][$i]."</td>";
              echo "<td>".$_POST['tot4'][$i]."</td>";
                 } 
                    ?>
                  </table>
                      ');
                   $dompdf->setPaper('A4', 'portrait');
                       $dompdf->render();
                   $dompdf->stream("",array("Attachment" => false));
                exit(0);
                       }
                      ?>` ```