Dom pdf failed to created desired out

I have html form, upon click on submit button, i am trying to create pdf report by using dom pdf. everything is working fine but for loop section creating issue. can i have help from this prestigious forum to fix this issue ?? here is my code to convert post values of form into pdf with dompdf

``` `$dompdf = new Dompdf(); $dompdf->loadHtml(' <table class="center" border=0 width=450> <tr><td><b>Mrno : </td><td>'.$_POST['mrno'].'</td><td><b>Name : </td><td>'.$_POST['name1'].'</td></tr> <tr><td><b>Bill No : </td><td>'.$_POST['bilno'].'</td><td><b>Bill Date : </td><td>'.date('d-M-Y', strtotime($_POST['bildate'])).'</td></tr> <tr><td><b>Phone No : </td><td>'.$_POST['mobno'].'</td><td><b>Mod of Payment : </td><td>'.$_POST['modpyment'].'</td> </tr> </table> <br> <table class="center" border=1 width=600> <?php for ($i=0;$i<count($_POST['servproname']);$i++) { echo "<tr>"; echo "<td>".$_POST['servproname'][$i]."</td>"; echo "<td>".$_POST['discunt'][$i]."</td>"; echo "<td>".$_POST['price1'][$i]."</td>"; echo "<td>".$_POST['qty'][$i]."</td>"; echo "<td>".$_POST['tot4'][$i]."</td>"; } ?> </table> '); $dompdf->setPaper('A4', 'portrait'); $dompdf->render(); $dompdf->stream("",array("Attachment" => false)); exit(0); } ?>` ```