Doing stuff to the video player code

There are 2 things I want to do.

One is add a spinner to the code.

/* Spinner */ .lds-dual-ring:after { content: " "; display: block; width: 64px; height: 64px; margin: auto; border-radius: 50%; border: 6px solid #fff; border-color: #fff transparent #fff transparent; animation: lds-dual-ring 1.2s linear infinite; opacity: 0.5; } @keyframes lds-dual-ring { 0% { transform: rotate(0deg); } 100% { transform: rotate(360deg); } }

function toggleSpinner(cover) { cover.classList.toggle("lds-dual-ring"); }

Another is, doing something about this:

I read this from you:

I now have a different approach that is more stable and works no matter whether it is j or h or anything else.

I have this code written 2 different ways.

Both codes don’t have any errors in them.

One way: I figured out this way just now.

https://jsfiddle.net/1bow0y8x/1/

function getIframe(player) { return player.h; } function onPlayerReady(event) { const iframe = getIframe(player); iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady); } const iframe = getIframe(player); const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady; iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler); }

Another way: https://jsfiddle.net/2vs7d95g/

function onPlayerReady(event) { const iframe = player.h; iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady); } const iframe = player.h; const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady; iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler); }

What would that other approach look like?

We can work on this one 1st, then adding the spinner after.

I remember with a different set of code, player.b.b was being used, then a different approach was found.

This: // const playerVars = player.b.b.playerVars;

Was replaced with this: if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED)

