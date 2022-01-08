Doing stuff to the video player code

JavaScript
#1

There are 2 things I want to do.

One is add a spinner to the code.

/* Spinner */
.lds-dual-ring:after {
  content: " ";
  display: block;
  width: 64px;
  height: 64px;
  margin: auto;
  border-radius: 50%;
  border: 6px solid #fff;
  border-color: #fff transparent #fff transparent;
  animation: lds-dual-ring 1.2s linear infinite;
  opacity: 0.5;
}
@keyframes lds-dual-ring {
  0% {
    transform: rotate(0deg);
  }
  100% {
    transform: rotate(360deg);
  }
}

    function toggleSpinner(cover) {
        cover.classList.toggle("lds-dual-ring");
    }

Another is, doing something about this:

I read this from you:

I now have a different approach that is more stable and works no matter whether it is j or h or anything else.

I have this code written 2 different ways.

Both codes don’t have any errors in them.

One way: I figured out this way just now.

https://jsfiddle.net/1bow0y8x/1/

 function getIframe(player) {
    return player.h;
  }

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const iframe = getIframe(player);
    iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
  }

    const iframe = getIframe(player);
    const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
    iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
  }

Another way: https://jsfiddle.net/2vs7d95g/

 function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const iframe = player.h;
    iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
  }

    const iframe = player.h;
    const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
    iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
  }

What would that other approach look like?

We can work on this one 1st, then adding the spinner after.

I remember with a different set of code, player.b.b was being used, then a different approach was found.

This: // const playerVars = player.b.b.playerVars;

Was replaced with this: if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED)

Continuing the discussion from Why is playVideo() not in the code?:

#2

Before I touch any more of your code I will need tests for the existing code that’s going to be touched, where the proper technique of adding a test for a new desired feature is done before adding that feature.

If you aren’t going to come up with the tests, then it will take some time for me to put them together before touching any of the code.

#3

The tests that you did do using jsitor, every single one of them are gone.

It turns out, codes don’t stay saved inside jsitor.

This code here I believe I put together from this post.

https://jsfiddle.net/2vs7d95g/

 function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const iframe = player.h;
    iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
  }

    const iframe = player.h;
    const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
    iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
  }

The code that I put together using this: https://jsfiddle.net/1bow0y8x/1/

 function getIframe(player) {
    return player.h;
  }

That was this post:

I think those 2 codes I made, which are nearly identical, I used the instructions from the single player code examples, which is what is being used in this post, a single video code.

#4

There’s nothing wrong with the code working, it’s working as it is supposed to as I understand it.

Because I was not able to see your jsitor examples, I had to follow the instructions to put together the code.

I looked for a code where this was done to a single video code, and those were the instructions I followed here.

This one: post #175

Which I used to make this: https://jsfiddle.net/o17mzajg/

Where the autoplay feature / or player.playVideo();

That I test in here: https://jsitor.com/A2BSNvuBw

But, if I am using that, I now need to provide a link from both the jsfiddle, and jsitor.

So that, the jsfiddle link is used as a backup for when the jsitor code becomes no-longer visible.

In the code there I made the left curtain panel transparent so that we can see the video appear after the button is clicked.

The only difference between that code in the instructions and the one in this post is that, an array is not being used here.

After I did that, I had seen this comment from you.

In the meantime my earlier concerns about the i.j from player.i.j.playerVars in post #78 being a problem occurred. Youtube changed it to i.h instead. I now have a different approach that is more stable and works no matter whether it is j or h or anything else.

In the code I put together player.h is used.

const iframe = player.h;
    iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);

    const iframe = player.h;
    const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
    iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
  }

I wanted to see if there was a different approach to that.

After that I wanted to add a spinner to it.

Which I found instructions for here: post #96

But those would need to be changed a little because a single video code was not being used there.

#5

I was reading instructions here:

With this code here:

  function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
    const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
    const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
    videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
  }

I was able to get down to this: https://jsfiddle.net/s7w2cyqf/

  function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    const frameContainer = document.querySelector(".video");
    videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
  }

But in those instructions,

I saw it can be changed to this:

  function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    videoPlayer.onIframeReady();
  }

Is that a change I would want to make in the code?

I couldn’t get it to work.

It’s probably fine the way it was, that was just something I had seen.

Changing that may force me to make a lot of other changes to the code which may not be necessary. So, maybe I will just leave it for now.

Aside from that, I’m not really sure if anything can be done about:

the player.h being in the code, and if it can be removed and replaced with something else.

const iframe = player.h;

After that, just adding the spinner which may be the easiest thing.

#6

Why don’t you just take some time to learn JavaScript. Outside this context which you waste countless hours. Copy and pasting code which you don’t understand. How much time has been taken to teach you JavaScript. No progress. It’s just ten million line of someone hand feeding you everything. This should be a place of learning. Not spoon feeding people who could care less about programming beyond their selfishness sh needs to achieve a specific business goal. If this is the future of learning we are all doomed.