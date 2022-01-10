Doing stuff to the video player code

I had never placed simulateClick inside there before so I wasn’t sure.
I added an expect because all the other simulateClick’s were followed by an expect.
This is what I have now: https://jsfiddle.net/wp6jaugx/1/
TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function
describe("manageCover", function() {
function simulateClick(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
describe("init", function() {
afterEach(function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".container");
container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init();
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
simulateClick(".play");
expect(cover).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
});
});
Am I supposed to try and fix that error?
This was my attempt at trying to fix it.
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init();
const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
manageCover.init(".play", coverHandler);
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
simulateClick(".play");
expect(cover).not.toHaveClass("hide");
expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
That did not work.
TypeError: Failed to execute ‘addEventListener’ on ‘EventTarget’: parameter 2 is not of type ‘Object’.
I was looking at this to try and figure that out:
function init(callback) {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
cover.addEventListener("afterClickCover", callback);
}
Maybe that error is supposed to stay there for now?