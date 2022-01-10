Doing stuff to the video player code

The multiplayer code, not the single player code that looks nothing like the multiplayer code.
The spinner is being added to the single video code. https://jsfiddle.net/gqjaoykp/
How do I add tests to this?
How would that be set up?
I started the process of adding tests here: https://jsfiddle.net/edqkb3pg/
What tests will be done to it?
How do I get the process started?
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const events = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function openCurtain(cover) {
hide(cover);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
return curtain;
}
function showVideo(curtain) {
const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
show(thewrap);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
function init(callback) {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
cover.addEventListener("afterClickCover", callback);
}
return {
init
};
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const events = {};
const eventHandlers = {};
let player = null;
function loadIframeScript() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
player.stopVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
shufflePlaylist(player);
const iframe = player.h;
iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
}
function addPlayer(video) {
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
const iframe = player.h;
const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
function addEvents(handlers) {
eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady;
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
return {
addPlayer,
init,
play
};
}());
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
});