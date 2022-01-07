Doing stuff to the video player code

JavaScript
#1

There are 2 things I want to do.

One is add a spinner to the code.

/* Spinner */
.lds-dual-ring:after {
  content: " ";
  display: block;
  width: 64px;
  height: 64px;
  margin: auto;
  border-radius: 50%;
  border: 6px solid #fff;
  border-color: #fff transparent #fff transparent;
  animation: lds-dual-ring 1.2s linear infinite;
  opacity: 0.5;
}
@keyframes lds-dual-ring {
  0% {
    transform: rotate(0deg);
  }
  100% {
    transform: rotate(360deg);
  }
}

    function toggleSpinner(cover) {
        cover.classList.toggle("lds-dual-ring");
    }

Another is, doing something about this:

I read this from you:

I now have a different approach that is more stable and works no matter whether it is j or h or anything else.

I have this code written 2 different ways.

Both codes don’t have any errors in them.

One way: I figured out this way just now.

https://jsfiddle.net/1bow0y8x/1/

 function getIframe(player) {
    return player.h;
  }

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const iframe = getIframe(player);
    iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
  }

    const iframe = getIframe(player);
    const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
    iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
  }

Another way: https://jsfiddle.net/2vs7d95g/

 function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const iframe = player.h;
    iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
  }

    const iframe = player.h;
    const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
    iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
  }

What would that other approach look like?

We can work on this one 1st, then adding the spinner after.

I remember with a different set of code, player.b.b was being used, then a different approach was found.

This: // const playerVars = player.b.b.playerVars;

Was replaced with this: if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED)

Continuing the discussion from Why is playVideo() not in the code?:

#2

Before I touch any more of your code I will need tests for the existing code that’s going to be touched, where the proper technique of adding a test for a new desired feature is done before adding that feature.

If you aren’t going to come up with the tests, then it will take some time for me to put them together before touching any of the code.

#3

The tests that you did do using jsitor, every single one of them are gone.

It turns out, codes don’t stay saved inside jsitor.

This code here I believe I put together from this post.

https://jsfiddle.net/2vs7d95g/

 function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const iframe = player.h;
    iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
  }

    const iframe = player.h;
    const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
    iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
  }

The code that I put together using this: https://jsfiddle.net/1bow0y8x/1/

 function getIframe(player) {
    return player.h;
  }

That was this post:

I think those 2 codes I made, which are nearly identical, I used the instructions from the single player code examples, which is what is being used in this post, a single video code.