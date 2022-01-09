Doing stuff to the video player code

There are 2 things I want to do.
One is add a spinner to the code.
/* Spinner */
.lds-dual-ring:after {
content: " ";
display: block;
width: 64px;
height: 64px;
margin: auto;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 6px solid #fff;
border-color: #fff transparent #fff transparent;
animation: lds-dual-ring 1.2s linear infinite;
opacity: 0.5;
}
@keyframes lds-dual-ring {
0% {
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
100% {
transform: rotate(360deg);
}
}
function toggleSpinner(cover) {
cover.classList.toggle("lds-dual-ring");
}
Another is, doing something about this:
I read this from you:
I now have a different approach that is more stable and works no matter whether it is j or h or anything else.
I have this code written 2 different ways.
Both codes don’t have any errors in them.
One way: I figured out this way just now.
https://jsfiddle.net/1bow0y8x/1/
function getIframe(player) {
return player.h;
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const iframe = getIframe(player);
iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
}
const iframe = getIframe(player);
const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
}
Another way: https://jsfiddle.net/2vs7d95g/
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const iframe = player.h;
iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
}
const iframe = player.h;
const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
}
What would that other approach look like?
We can work on this one 1st, then adding the spinner after.
I remember with a different set of code,
player.b.b was being used, then a different approach was found.
This:
// const playerVars = player.b.b.playerVars;
Was replaced with this:
if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED)
