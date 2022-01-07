Doing stuff to the video player code

JavaScript
#1

There are 2 things I want to do.

One is add a spinner to the code.

/* Spinner */
.lds-dual-ring:after {
  content: " ";
  display: block;
  width: 64px;
  height: 64px;
  margin: auto;
  border-radius: 50%;
  border: 6px solid #fff;
  border-color: #fff transparent #fff transparent;
  animation: lds-dual-ring 1.2s linear infinite;
  opacity: 0.5;
}
@keyframes lds-dual-ring {
  0% {
    transform: rotate(0deg);
  }
  100% {
    transform: rotate(360deg);
  }
}

    function toggleSpinner(cover) {
        cover.classList.toggle("lds-dual-ring");
    }

Another is, doing something about this:

I read this from you:

I now have a different approach that is more stable and works no matter whether it is j or h or anything else.

I have this code written 2 different ways.

Both codes don’t have any errors in them.

One way: I figured out this way just now.

https://jsfiddle.net/1bow0y8x/1/

 function getIframe(player) {
    return player.h;
  }

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const iframe = getIframe(player);
    iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
  }

    const iframe = getIframe(player);
    const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
    iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
  }

Another way: https://jsfiddle.net/2vs7d95g/

 function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const iframe = player.h;
    iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
  }

    const iframe = player.h;
    const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
    iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
  }

What would that other approach look like?

We can work on this one 1st, then adding the spinner after.

I remember with a different set of code, player.b.b was being used, then a different approach was found.

This: // const playerVars = player.b.b.playerVars;

Was replaced with this: if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED)

