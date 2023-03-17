Doesn't show model window

Save this as a .html file:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Modal</title>
<style>
body{
text-align: right;
}
#enterModal {
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
border: 1px solid red;
}
#showModal {
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
background: rgb(252, 254, 252);
position: absolute;
right: 60px;
top: 8px;
z-index: 99999;
box-shadow: 0 0 15px gray;
border-radius: 10px;
transform: scale(0);
transform-origin: top right;
transition: transform 0.5s, right 0.5s, top 0.5s;
}
#showModal > a {
display: grid;
height: 40px;
width: 90px;
background: black;
border-radius: 5px;
color: white;
justify-items: center;
align-items: center;
margin: 0 auto;
margin-top: 30px;
}
#closeModal {
color: red;
font-size: 18px;
margin: 10px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<button id="enterModal"><img src="/img/open.png">Войти</button>
<div id="showModal">
<button id="closeModal">✖</button>
<a href="/pablic/login.php">Log In</a>
<a href="/pablic/signup.php">Sign Up</a>
</div>
<script>
document.querySelector("#enterModal").addEventListener("mouseover",show);
document.querySelector("#enterModal").addEventListener("click",show); // for touch devices
document.querySelector("#showModal").addEventListener("mouseleave",hide);
document.querySelector("#closeModal").addEventListener("click",hide);
function show(){
showModal.style.transform="scale(1)";
}
function hide(){
showModal.style.transform="scale(0)";
}
</script>
</body>
</html>