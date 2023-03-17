Doesn't show model window

Save this as a .html file:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Modal</title> <style> body{ text-align: right; } #enterModal { width: 50px; height: 50px; border: 1px solid red; } #showModal { width: 300px; height: 300px; background: rgb(252, 254, 252); position: absolute; right: 60px; top: 8px; z-index: 99999; box-shadow: 0 0 15px gray; border-radius: 10px; transform: scale(0); transform-origin: top right; transition: transform 0.5s, right 0.5s, top 0.5s; } #showModal > a { display: grid; height: 40px; width: 90px; background: black; border-radius: 5px; color: white; justify-items: center; align-items: center; margin: 0 auto; margin-top: 30px; } #closeModal { color: red; font-size: 18px; margin: 10px; } </style> </head> <body> <button id="enterModal"><img src="/img/open.png">Войти</button> <div id="showModal"> <button id="closeModal">✖</button> <a href="/pablic/login.php">Log In</a> <a href="/pablic/signup.php">Sign Up</a> </div> <script> document.querySelector("#enterModal").addEventListener("mouseover",show); document.querySelector("#enterModal").addEventListener("click",show); // for touch devices document.querySelector("#showModal").addEventListener("mouseleave",hide); document.querySelector("#closeModal").addEventListener("click",hide); function show(){ showModal.style.transform="scale(1)"; } function hide(){ showModal.style.transform="scale(0)"; } </script> </body> </html>