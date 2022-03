I have read that Math.random() returns a result between 0 and 1.





In this example, if Math.random() returns 1, then it will round to 1, return 7, and the index will be out of range.





Is this an issue or is 1 excluded with 0.999 being the max?





const colors = ['red','orange','yellow','green','blue','rebeccapurple','violet']; function change() {

document.body.style.background = colors[Math.floor(7*Math.random())];

}



Link to content: Learn to Code with JavaScript - Section 1