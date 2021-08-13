Does grid, flex create automatic padding?

How come there is padding (whitespace) at the top and bottom of.
Grid
https://jsfiddle.net/cd6meyzt/
Flex
https://jsfiddle.net/jxyh48qs/
But not Absolute?
https://jsfiddle.net/82t6v5jm/
How come there is padding (whitespace) at the top and bottom of.
Grid
https://jsfiddle.net/cd6meyzt/
Flex
https://jsfiddle.net/jxyh48qs/
But not Absolute?
https://jsfiddle.net/82t6v5jm/
Are you talking about the padding/margin on the body element that you negate in the last example?
Yes.
Is it automatic with flex and grid?
Problem solved then or do you still have questions?