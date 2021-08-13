Does grid, flex create automatic padding?

#1

How come there is padding (whitespace) at the top and bottom of.

Grid
https://jsfiddle.net/cd6meyzt/

Flex
https://jsfiddle.net/jxyh48qs/

But not Absolute?
https://jsfiddle.net/82t6v5jm/

#2

Are you talking about the padding/margin on the body element that you negate in the last example?

#3

Yes.

Is it automatic with flex and grid?

#4

Problem solved then or do you still have questions?