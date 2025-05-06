Does Fail2ban work properly?

Hello,

I installed Fail2ban on the server and added the following settings in the jail.local file to protect Nginx:

[nginx-common] enabled = true port = http,https filter = nginx-common logpath = /var/log/nginx/access.log maxretry = 5 findtime = 600 bantime = 48h

In the filter.d directory, I also created a file called nginx-common.conf with the following contents:

[Definition] failregex = ^<HOST> -.*GET.*(\.php|\.asp|\.exe|\.pl|\.cgi|\.scgi) ^<HOST> -.*(wp-login|xmlrpc).*php.* ^<HOST> -.*(HTTP/1\.1|HTTP/1\.0|HTTP/2).*(404|403|400).*$ ignoreregex =

Fail2ban blocks a number of IP addresses, including mine, for no reason. Why?

Thank you.