Does Fail2ban work properly?

Server Config
,
1

Hello,
I installed Fail2ban on the server and added the following settings in the jail.local file to protect Nginx:

[nginx-common]
enabled  = true
port     = http,https
filter   = nginx-common
logpath  = /var/log/nginx/access.log
maxretry = 5
findtime = 600
bantime  = 48h

In the filter.d directory, I also created a file called nginx-common.conf with the following contents:

[Definition]
failregex = ^<HOST> -.*GET.*(\.php|\.asp|\.exe|\.pl|\.cgi|\.scgi)
            ^<HOST> -.*(wp-login|xmlrpc).*php.*
            ^<HOST> -.*(HTTP/1\.1|HTTP/1\.0|HTTP/2).*(404|403|400).*$
ignoreregex =

Fail2ban blocks a number of IP addresses, including mine, for no reason. Why?

Thank you.

2

You have 3 “filters”. Try to test each and one separately and see which filter is causing the problem?