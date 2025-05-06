Does Fail2ban work properly?

Hello,
I installed Fail2ban on the server and added the following settings in the
jail.local file to protect Nginx:
[nginx-common]
enabled = true
port = http,https
filter = nginx-common
logpath = /var/log/nginx/access.log
maxretry = 5
findtime = 600
bantime = 48h
In the
filter.d directory, I also created a file called
nginx-common.conf with the following contents:
[Definition]
failregex = ^<HOST> -.*GET.*(\.php|\.asp|\.exe|\.pl|\.cgi|\.scgi)
^<HOST> -.*(wp-login|xmlrpc).*php.*
^<HOST> -.*(HTTP/1\.1|HTTP/1\.0|HTTP/2).*(404|403|400).*$
ignoreregex =
Fail2ban blocks a number of IP addresses, including mine, for no reason. Why?
Thank you.