Does Facebook ads helps in growing the business

Should I spend money on Facebook ads for promotion?. Is it worth it?
Complex question, that you’ll probably have to answer yourself mostly.
Does it help in growing business? Yes. Pretty much all advertising does.
Is it worth it? Depends on your company, the size, the income… ROI is often subjective measurement as to ‘worth’. Can you afford to spend money on paid advertisements? Do you think you’ll get your money’s worth back,? How do you measure that?
I meant does it help to get organic customers?(plus reply something productive,)