Does child events ALWAYS happen before parent events?

Assuming you click on the div then the divs event listener will alert first and then secondly the window alert will occur.

If you didn’t click on the div then you just get the window alert.

You can change that behavior by using ‘capture’ true and the alerts react on the way down to the element.

e.g.

window.addEventListener( "click", function () { alert("You clicked the parent element!"); }, true ); document.getElementById("child").addEventListener( "click", function () { alert("You clicked the Child element!"); }, true );

It’s explained here.