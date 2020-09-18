Does changing server effect the keyword ranking?

Hello, everyone.
Does changing the hosting server of the website have any effect on the keyword ranking
Hello, everyone.
Does changing the hosting server of the website have any effect on the keyword ranking
How would changing the hosting server affect the content?
NO, it does not.
No the server has no effect on this.
However, it should be noted that users will enjoy a faster website, hence faster server.
if you will change the domain, negatively impact rankings and overall organic traffic volumes.
That is not what the OP is asking about, and in any case, there are ways to do this correctly to minimise any impact on your traffic and ranking.
If you are moving the entire website to another hosting service will not affect your google search ranking. You won’t have any issues as long as your website doesn’t slow down because of a new host.